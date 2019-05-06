Alvise Carlon of Ericsson

Ericsson announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to deploy its Cloud Packet Core to enhance its existing core network. As part of this deal, VIL will benefit from Ericsson’s core network applications and Network Functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity.

VIL is partnering with the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers like Ericsson to deploy new age technologies with built-in customisations and novel innovations to deliver rich customer experience while building a robust, future-fit network.

Vishant Vora, chief technology officer, VIL, says: “Data consumption in India is growing rapidly and users are looking for new, richer experiences every day. At VIL, we endeavor to stay ahead of the curve by investing in technologies and solutions to address the evolving demands of millions of our customers in India. We are confident that Ericsson’s vEPC solution will be enable us to meet our strategic goals.”

Alvise Carlon, head of Digital Services for Market Area South east Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, says: “For several years now, Ericsson has been leading the market when it comes to virtual EPC. As users across India consume more and more data, packet core networks will need to be enhanced.”

“It is one of the largest vEPC deployments for us anywhere in the world. This will not only provide VIL the scale and reach to address the growing data traffic levels in India, but the advanced cloud infrastructure will also enable VIL to tap new revenue streams in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Internet of Things (IoT).”

Ericsson Cloud Packet Core is built on our market leading virtual Evolved Packet Core (EPC) applications. We are dedicated to supporting our customers on a smooth evolution from EPC to dual-mode 5G Cloud Core operations, 5G EPC and 5GC.

Ericsson’s NFVI solution enables operators to deploy virtual telecom, OSS, BSS, IT and media applications with speed while keeping total cost of ownership low. The solution optimises the uptake of mobile broadband and also supports enterprise services. It helps form a secure platform for network slicing enabling other advanced services such as IoT and 5G.

