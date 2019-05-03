Vinay Patel of Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), the global provider of broadband satellite networks and services, announced a partnership with Facebook to launch HughesNet Wi-Fi Hotspots throughout Brazil and Mexico, supported by the Facebook Express Wi-Fi platform.

HughesNet Wi-Fi Hotspots empower local merchants of villages and towns to offer affordable Internet access to their customers on a prepaid basis, employing a solution that combines a Hughes satellite VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) and Wi-Fi equipment with Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi platform.

“Express Wi-Fi supports the Facebook Connectivity mission to bring more people online to a faster Internet,” said Paul Monte, technical program manager, Express Wi-Fi, Facebook. “We’re excited to partner with Hughes given the great potential to connect rural communities across Latin America by leveraging both Hughes satellite technology to reach underserved areas and the Express Wi-Fi platform to offer an end-to-end software solution for the network operators, local retailers and Internet users.”

“Our combined turnkey solution enables local merchants to manage their own hotspots and sell affordable Internet service to people everywhere,” said Vinay Patel, senior director, International Division at Hughes. “This exciting partnership with Facebook opens up a large market opportunity to expand HughesNet high-speed satellite Internet service while supporting local communities throughout Brazil and Mexico.”

Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi is a platform that helps service providers and mobile network operators build, operate, grow and monetise their Wi-Fi business in a sustainable and scalable way. Facebook partners with service providers and operators who expand the provision of fast, affordable and reliable access to the Internet over Wi-Fi using Express Wi-Fi.

Hughes customers have deployed over 32,000 of its satellite-enabled Community Wi-Fi Hotspots in Russia, Mexico, Brazil and Indonesia, bringing the benefits of Internet access to more than 25 million people around the world. Any user can access the Internet with a Wi-Fi capable handheld or laptop, either on a prepaid or government-subsidised (USO) basis, depending on the service model – and the solution can be readily deployed virtually anywhere within the satellite footprint, including areas unserved or underserved by wireline or wireless infrastructure.

