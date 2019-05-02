5G technology gradually starts gaining traction across the world, communications service providers (CSPs) have an opportunity to service new industries, deliver new value propositions and capitalise upon untapped revenue opportunities. The forum for discussion will be Digital Transformation World, an event for the telecommunications industry, taking place at the Acropolis Convention Centre in Nice, France, from May 14–16.

Over the course of the three-day event, Sigma Systems, a global provider of catalogue-driven software, will focus on solutions for the enablement of connected cars, and delivering new experiences for B2B enterprises in an era of customer-centricity and 5G technology during TM Forum’s flagship event.

Sigma will highlight its portfolio of Create-Sell-Deliver products and use-case applications at this year’s edition of Digital Transformation World, an event for the telecommunications industry, taking place at the Acropolis Convention Centre in Nice, France, from May 14–16.

During the event, Sigma will demonstrate its Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio. Sigma Portfolio Inventory has also been included by TM Forum in the event’s Innovation Trail, which aims to showcase exhibitors delivering innovations in the telecommunications industry.

Sigma has also been shortlisted at the TM Forum Excellence Awards, in the ‘Digital Service Innovator of the Year’ and ‘CTO of the Year’ categories. The winners will be announced during the evening of Monday, 13 May. Sigma has also been named a semi-finalist in two categories at the Pipeline Innovation Awards: ‘Innovation in Operational Support Systems’ and ‘Innovation in Business Support Systems’.

On Wednesday, 15 May, Sigma will participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘Smart Investment for OSS/BSS Transformation’, where they will be joined by Windstream. Furthermore, Sigma and Telstra, Australia’s leading CSP, will take centre stage for a panel discussion entitled ‘Building A Digital Operator Model’ on Thursday, 16 May, at 15:00 pm CEST, where they will share insights on how digital operating models differ from traditional ones, designing models that support organisational strategy and how digital technologies can support the transition to new operating models.

As part of the TM Forum proof-of-concept Catalysts, Sigma will share insights and its work on open APIs for Zero-Touch Partner Integration with Vodafone and Telstra, which enable new business models, as well as Smart City Ecosystem Enablement with Saudi Arabia’s STC.

With conference sessions, catalyst show-cases and networking opportunities, TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World brings together leading players and executives from across the world for three days of insights, knowledge-sharing and networking.

