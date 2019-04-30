Melanie Halsey of Colt Technology

Colt Technology Services has appointed Melanie Halsey as the executive vice president (EVP) – Human Resources, reporting to Carl Grivner, Colt’s chief executive officer (CEO) and joining the companies’ executive leadership team.

A compassionate and respected leader, Melanie will be responsible for driving Colt’s people strategy across its global organisation, overseeing the attraction, retention and development of best talent in the industry in order to ensure we retain our competitive advantage.

Carl Grivner, CEO, said: “At Colt we strive to be the most customer oriented business in the industry, but we know we can’t do that without a foundation of talent within our business. I’m delighted to have Melanie join our team and I look forward to working closely with her on empowering our employees globally to challenge the status quo in our industry for the benefit of our customers.”

Melanie has 20 years of experience in HR and joins Colt from Eight Roads, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited. She was head of HR for Eight Roads for six years and was responsible for building a highly regarded global HR function supporting both the core business and its fast-growing portfolio of investments.

Prior to working at Eight Roads, Melanie was head of HR, UK Financial Services for Fidelity International.

On her appointment, Melanie said: “I am very excited to be joining Colt, particularly because it’s a business with collaboration at its core. The organisation already has a strong people agenda, but I am looking forward to working with Carl and team to ensure Colt continues to attract and retain the best the industry has to offer.”

Melanie is based in Colt’s London headquarters, Colt House, and joined the organisation in April 2019.

