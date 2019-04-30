Digital Colony, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure, announced further growth of its UK platform through the acquisition of iWireless Solutions, a small cell service provider that delivers wireless connectivity solutions to some of the largest and highest profile venues in the UK. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

iWireless Solutions will bring outdoor small cell capabilities to StrattoOpencell, Digital Colony’s neutral host in-building mobile business, an in-building mobile service provider in the UK. StrattoOpencell delivers carrier-grade multi-operator indoor coverage to over 120 connected buildings, using over 2,700 cells.

The acquisition of iWireless Solutions brings extensive outdoor connectivity experience including in the City of London, London Olympic Stadium, Twickenham Stadium, and other major outdoor UK venues.

“We have always championed small cells, and there is a growing industry consensus that they will be a crucial component in delivering mobile coverage, both inside and outdoors, for today’s networks and even more so as we enter the 5G era,” said Graham Payne, CEO of Digital Colony’s UK digital infrastructure platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Ravi and the entire iWireless Solutions team to the family, their first-class approach to service integration, optimisation and radio network design is kindred to StrattoOpencell’s and will do a lot to further strengthen our deep mobile network operator relationships and outdoor small cell offerings.”

“In today’s world we expect to be wirelessly connected wherever we are. By joining Digital Colony’s neutral host team, we become part of a unique platform, enabling us to keep evolving as a company and further meet the ever-growing demand for connectivity” said Ravi Mondair, founder and CEO of iWireless Solutions.

“StrattoOpencell has an unparalleled reputation in the UK mobile industry for its pioneering approach and innovative model for bringing carrier-grade, multi-operator mobile signal to buildings and enterprises of all types and sizes. Our partnership makes for an exciting future as combined we have the skills, track record and now investment to disrupt the outdoor small cells market.”

