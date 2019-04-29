Event date: 26-28 June, 2019

Shanghai, China

We are entering the era of Intelligent Connectivity – Where speed, convenience, and intelligence converge; inspiring innovations that keep us connected to everything and everyone.



An era defined by highly contextualised and personalised experiences, delivered when and where you want them.

Join us 26-28 June 2019 for MWC Shanghai 2019 and discover how Intelligent Connectivity will shape the future of our digital experiences, our industry and our world.

This annual event provides a unique platform for business opportunities and relationship-building. MWC19 Shanghai will include over 550 participating companies, showcasing the latest innovations; a thought leadership conference featuring inspiring keynotes and discussions; one of a kind networking opportunities; and the Asia Mobile Awards (AMOs), recognizing leading mobile solutions and initiatives around the world.

Visit www.mwcshanghai.com to learn more.