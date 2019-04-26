Sebastian Tolstoy of Ericsson

Paving the way for the arrival of 5G on Motiv’s network, the 2019-20 agreement will feature the testing and deployment of advanced MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) 4×4; License Assisted Access (LAA); Massive MIMO technologies; and joint lab testing of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and Packet Core based on Ericsson solutions.

The MoU also includes the deployment of spectrum sharing solutions; the launch of 5G pilot zones on Motiv’s commercial network (in accordance with the decision of the Russian State Commission on Radio Frequencies); and other collaborative activities.

Alexander Kasiyan, chief technology officer, Motiv, says: “Motiv is continuing to invest in the modernisation and development of our own network to provide maximum possible data speeds to our subscribers. We currently deploy modern combined base stations supporting LTE TDD-2600 and actively use Carrier Aggregation. These efforts will increase network capacity in large cities and enable us to provide impressive data speed rates.”

Sebastian Tolstoy, head of Ericsson Russia, says: “5G is set to transform lives, industries and workplaces in Russia, so we are pleased to partner with Motiv on their way to make that happen. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, Motiv’s customers will get to enjoy fantastic new user experiences and benefits as we move towards a 5G reality.”

Ericsson currently has 44 5G Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with service providers globally, as well as commercial 5G deals with 18 named service provider customers.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus