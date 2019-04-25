Liron Barak of BitDam

BitDam, Cross-channel Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), has released BitDam in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. BitDam customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Liron Barak, CEO & co-founder, BitDam said, “Working with Microsoft since we have started the company, we are now proud to offer our solution to enterprises via the Azure Marketplace. Through the Azure Marketplace, IT and security administrators can try BitDam to detect advanced threats pre-delivery for free. Signing up for a trial is a matter of a few clicks.”

BitDam introduces an innovative approach to cybersecurity, making it safe to click on files and links across all enterprise collaboration channels. Its cloud-based ATP solution blocks cyberattacks before they reach the victim’s email, cloud storage or instant messaging platform. Attack-agnostic, BitDam detects and prevents hardware and logical exploits, ransomware, spear-phishing and zero-day attacks.

Sajan Parihar, director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, “We’re excited to welcome BitDam to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

