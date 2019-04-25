Enrico Donati of Assist Digital

Assist Digital, an international customer experience management company, which combines human and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with user experience (UX) design, technology and customer operations, has acquired the consultancy IG Group UK Ltd.

In a move which it says positions the company “very favourably” in the rapidly growing global digital transformation market, Assist Digital is looking to widen its skills base and strengthen its presence in the UK and wider European markets.

With its headquarters in Italy, and a strong presence in France and Germany, Assist Digital plans to take advantage of IG Group’s impressive client portfolio of leading global brands. IG Group’s expertise spans a broad range of complementary capabilities, including an accomplished data analytics department, extensive business transformation experience and a contemporary customer experience practice.

Commenting on the company’s rationale for this acquisition, Enrico Donati, co-founder and executive chairman of Assist Digital, explains: “Our focus as a company is on the whole customer experience management process. The complexity of today’s digital and multichannel reality requires ever greater design capabilities to offer customers simple, effective and intuitive solutions. The IG Group’s significant global customer base, knowledge and strength in analytics gels perfectly with our existing skill sets.”

Matthew Ellis, managing director of The IG Group UK Ltd, explains: “This is a defining moment for our company and one we’ve been building towards for the past decade, which has seen us focus on enabling clients to make strategic sense of their data.

This exciting acquisition enables us to make our proposition even more tangible and current, helping clients to realise the potential of their organisation. It clearly strengthens both companies and provides the springboard we need to move to the next level and dominate the market still further.”

This latest acquisition follows closely on the heels of Assist Digital’s purchase of Attoma just a few weeks ago. Attoma is a French agency specialised in User Research, Service and UX Design.

