Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Amdocs Globe Telecom, The Philippines Selection of Amdocs’ network functions virtualisation (NFV) orchestration product to automate operations and management of its network as a service offering 2.19

Amdocs Vimpelcom, Russia New digital IT modernisation project agreed for Vimpelcom’s Beeline brand 2.19

Amdocs Altice, USA Selection of AmdocsONE offerings to expand Altice USA’s digital and mobile offerings 2.9

Basware DNA, Finland Deal to provide cloud-based invoice automation software as a service to Finnish communications service provider (CSP) 1.19

Centina West Carolina Tel, USA Centina chosen to assure networks of voice, data, video, wireless and security service provider 2.19

Ericsson Swisscom, Switzerland Ericsson Security Manager product selected by Swiss CSP 2.19

Ericsson US Cellular, USA Multi-year contract awarded for Ericsson to provide 5G New Radio hardware and software 2.19

Ericsson MTN, 13 countries Extension of mobile money partnership for five more years covering 13 countries in the Middle East and Africa 2.19

Ericsson Mobily, Saudi Arabia Deployment of Ericsson’s full stack telecoms cloud to improve customer experience and support development of new services 2.19

Ericsson Telefonica, multi-country Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered network operations managed services deal agreed for operations in UK, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Uruguay 2.19

Ericsson Chunghwa Telecom, China Deployment of Ericsson IoT Accelerator to drive enterprise IoT 2.19

Ericsson Telefonica Movistar, Mexico Selection of Ericsson Expert Analytics as part of CSP’s service operation centre strategy 2.19

LogNet Billing NetEnt, Sweden MaxBill Modern Billing system chosen for digital entertainment company’s online gaming operation 1.19

MDS Global VADSA, Mexico MDS Global’s MVNO system, VNOnDemand, selected to facilitate the launch of new mobile virtual network operator 2.19

Netcracker Technology Telefonica, UK Expansion of strategic relationship to implement Netcracker end-to-end BSS/OSS suite including software and services 2.19

Netcracker Technology Rakuten, Japan Selection of Netcracke next generation digital customer and business solutions with automated operations to support new mobile network 2.19

Nokia Ooredoo, Myanmar Nokia’s Managed Security Services chosen to protect network against cyber threats 1.19

Nokia Airtel, India Airtel to use Nokia’s Nuage Networks for data centre automation 2.19

Nokia Telecom, Egypt Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to introduce 5G use cases plus agreement for Nokia to build cloud infrastructure for IoT roll-out 2.19

Openet Iridium, global Selection of Openet policy control system to provide newly launched Iridium Certus with real-time network and usage management controls 1.19

Oracle Korea Telecom, South Korea Selection of Oracle’s 5G Policy Control Function for the build-out of 5G network and to enable network as a service offerings for businesses 2.19

Sigma Systems Ewe Tel, Germany Multi-year contract signed for Sigma to provide its Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio to support CSP owned by North German utility provider 2.19