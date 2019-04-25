VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List January and February 2019
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|Globe Telecom, The Philippines
|Selection of Amdocs’ network functions virtualisation (NFV) orchestration product to automate operations and management of its network as a service offering
|2.19
|Amdocs
|Vimpelcom, Russia
|New digital IT modernisation project agreed for Vimpelcom’s Beeline brand
|2.19
|Amdocs
|Altice, USA
|Selection of AmdocsONE offerings to expand Altice USA’s digital and mobile offerings
|2.9
|Basware
|DNA, Finland
|Deal to provide cloud-based invoice automation software as a service to Finnish communications service provider (CSP)
|1.19
|Centina
|West Carolina Tel, USA
|Centina chosen to assure networks of voice, data, video, wireless and security service provider
|2.19
|Ericsson
|Swisscom, Switzerland
|Ericsson Security Manager product selected by Swiss CSP
|2.19
|Ericsson
|US Cellular, USA
|Multi-year contract awarded for Ericsson to provide 5G New Radio hardware and software
|2.19
|Ericsson
|MTN, 13 countries
|Extension of mobile money partnership for five more years covering 13 countries in the Middle East and Africa
|2.19
|Ericsson
|Mobily, Saudi Arabia
|Deployment of Ericsson’s full stack telecoms cloud to improve customer experience and support development of new services
|2.19
|Ericsson
|Telefonica, multi-country
|Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered network operations managed services deal agreed for operations in UK, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Uruguay
|2.19
|Ericsson
|Chunghwa Telecom, China
|Deployment of Ericsson IoT Accelerator to drive enterprise IoT
|2.19
|Ericsson
|Telefonica Movistar, Mexico
|Selection of Ericsson Expert Analytics as part of CSP’s service operation centre strategy
|2.19
|LogNet Billing
|NetEnt, Sweden
|MaxBill Modern Billing system chosen for digital entertainment company’s online gaming operation
|1.19
|MDS Global
|VADSA, Mexico
|MDS Global’s MVNO system, VNOnDemand, selected to facilitate the launch of new mobile virtual network operator
|2.19
|Netcracker Technology
|Telefonica, UK
|Expansion of strategic relationship to implement Netcracker end-to-end BSS/OSS suite including software and services
|2.19
|Netcracker Technology
|Rakuten, Japan
|Selection of Netcracke next generation digital customer and business solutions with automated operations to support new mobile network
|2.19
|Nokia
|Ooredoo, Myanmar
|Nokia’s Managed Security Services chosen to protect network against cyber threats
|1.19
|Nokia
|Airtel, India
|Airtel to use Nokia’s Nuage Networks for data centre automation
|2.19
|Nokia
|Telecom, Egypt
|Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to introduce 5G use cases plus agreement for Nokia to build cloud infrastructure for IoT roll-out
|2.19
|Openet
|Iridium, global
|Selection of Openet policy control system to provide newly launched Iridium Certus with real-time network and usage management controls
|1.19
|Oracle
|Korea Telecom, South Korea
|Selection of Oracle’s 5G Policy Control Function for the build-out of 5G network and to enable network as a service offerings for businesses
|2.19
|Sigma Systems
|Ewe Tel, Germany
|Multi-year contract signed for Sigma to provide its Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio to support CSP owned by North German utility provider
|2.19
|Teoco
|T-Mobile, Austria
|Teoco SmartCM next generation radio access network configuration management tool selected to improve quality of service for CSP’s 7.2 million subscribers
|2.19