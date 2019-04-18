Ingvild Larner of Norkring

Telstra Broadcast Services has expanded its Global Media Network (GMN), adding new partners in the Americas and Europe and building to 13 its network of partners. Telstra’s GMN is a media contribution and distribution network that enables the delivery of live, linear and file-based media content worldwide, helping sports and entertainment companies reach viewers and sports fans in Asia and around the world.

The expansion brings together Telstra’s GMN with its first Latin American partner, Gold Data, one of the region’s leading telecommunications providers, Zayo Group, a major provider of American and global communications infrastructure, and Norkring, a division of Telenor that provides broadcast and connectivity services across the Nordic region.

Acting head of Telstra Broadcast Services, Andreas Eriksson, says the new partnerships would open up new markets for Telstra’s customers, providing further reach and scale for content movement into and out of the Americas region, along with innovative broadcast workflows enabled by high bandwidth, low latency networks.

“This expansion is part of our strategy to grow our capability in the Americas, and continue to add key markets in Europe,” adds Eriksson.“Our new partners will make the GMN alliance even stronger and enable our customers to expand into new markets as well as bring international content back to home audiences.”

Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data, comments, “We are very happy to be part of Telstra’s GMN. We will share our fiber optic network and venues reaching Mexico, The Caribbean, Central and South America, to promote live events and bring together more countries through the magic of live sports.”

“Our partnership with Telstra GMN will provide its customers with the benefits of our extensive, high-performance fiber network in North America and Europe’’ says Tyler Coates, SVP, Zayo. ‘’We look forward to working together to offer unparalleled bandwidth, access and broadcast capabilities to high impact companies within sports and entertainment. ”

Scandinavian companies have led developments in remote production and broadcast and IP workflows, and Telstra’s agreement with Norkring will enable further innovation for sports and media customers in the region. According to Ingvild Larner, CMO of Norkring, “This agreement gives Norkring new dimensions in the Sports and Media industry and gives us the opportunity to expand our services to existing and new customers.”

The new partners join a growing Telstra GMN partner alliance that includes The Switch, AT+T, TDF Group, NEP Connect, MTI Teleport Munchen, GlobalConnect, Nexion, Softbank, PCCW and China Unicom, that covers the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

The GMN utilises Telstra’s global infrastructure including fibre cable networks, data centres and cloud platforms, combined with the networks, media assets and broadcast operations of our partners. It powers the delivery of SD, HD, and UHD services across the globe, and embeds native connection with satellites and teleports to nearly 2,500+ end points in major, regional and hard-to-reach locations, including over 1000 media and sports customers and 1500 top sports and entertainment venues globally.

Eriksson said Telstra aimed to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge connectivity in the world through its investments and partnerships. “We continue to expand the Telstra GMN by partnering with innovative, forward thinking organisations that can open up new possibilities for our customers.”

In 2019, Telstra celebrates 25 years operating in the Americas, servicing enterprise, wholesale, OTT and government organisations in over 150 cities in the USA – enabling customers and partners to access the dynamic markets in the Asia Pacific region and beyond. With offices in four major US cities: New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Telstra recently announced its fifth office in Seattle.

