Test and measurement specialist, Rohde & Schwarz and electronics manufacturer, Oppo have performed a non-standalone 5G NR FR1 signaling test. The Oppo 5G smartphone was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and RF frontend solutions.

The test was carried out using an R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester and the new R&S CMX500 5G NR signaling tester from Rohde & Schwarz. The R&S CMX500 based test set-up provides a 5G network simulation to test a mobile phone in real-time using a signaling connection. This connection was used during the test to verify the protocol stack implementation of the Oppo mobile phone. In addition, the R&S CMW500 adds LTE-Advanced-Pro features, such as the support of five-component carrier (5CC) and 4×4 MIMO.

The test system can simultaneously support other cellular and non-cellular technologies, such as 2G, 3G, NB-IoT Release 14, C-V2X, 802.11ax and Bluetoot v5.0, to fully meet the development requirements for multiple modes of radiocommunications technologies.

Xu Ming, responsible for product development system at Oppo VP, said, “Oppo and Rohde & Schwarz have a long-term and in-depth cooperation in the development and production of mobile phones. This cooperation has played a very important role in improving the communication experience with Oppo devices. We hope that we work hand in hand with Rohde & Schwarz in the 5G era to bring a better communication experience to users.”

Anton Messmer, vice president Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “We are very happy for having carried out a successful 5G NR signaling test with Opo. This event marks a new milestone, inspiring further development of 5G test cases with Oppo and other valued partners in the industry.”

