China Mobile joined hands with Huawei and Baidu to showcase the SA-based 5G Vertical LAN technology for the first time. This technology provides an 8K video conferencing system, facilitating enterprise office cloudification. It also enables partners to provide a customised 5G vertical LAN on which enterprise terminals and enterprise clouds coexist.

The 5G Vertical LAN technology is one of the most promising technologies defined in 3GPP R16. It is applied to enterprise cloud access, smart manufacturing, and other fields. It allows flexible management of terminal groups, enables terminals to directly communicate with each other, and allows them to access enterprise clouds anytime and anywhere.

At the summit, 8K live videos were collected, processed, and broadcast through the 5G SA architecture. These videos were also recorded with 8K cameras in real time, and sent back to the 5G SA core network through 5G gNodeBs established by China Mobile in Beijing.

After being quickly encoded and decoded by Baidu servers on the same network segment, the videos were sent back to the conference hotel for the 8K live video broadcast. The 5G network uses the 5G Vertical LAN technology to build a dedicated LAN where cameras, networks, and Baidu cloud servers are co-deployed.

For this showcase, Huawei implemented the 5G Vertical LAN technology through the 3GPP-defined 5G SA network and core network function upgrades. Baidu applies this technology for flexible configuration and remote management of 8K cameras within a 5G vertical LAN.

At this summit, Lu Lu, deputy director of the Network and IT Technology Department at the China Mobile Research Institute, delivered a speech to introduce the achievements of the cooperation between China Mobile, Huawei, and Baidu, and elaborated on the concept of “5G network as a service”. She also invited partners to jointly build the 5G ecosystem and continuously promote the maturity of 5G technologies and industry development.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus