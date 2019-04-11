Alon Roth of Callup

A North American mobile operator has selected Callup’s SIM Over the Air (SIM OTA) and Device Management (DM) products.

Callup is a global provider of Value Added Services (VAS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for the telecom industry.

“This is a major milestone in our North American presence. To date, we have partnered with technology companies in North America, but this is the first time that our products have been implemented by a North American mobile operator, joining mobile operators in Latin America, Europe and Asia who selected our products,” says Alon Roth, Callup’s CEO. “This contract is further evidence of our products’ quality, excellence and technological innovation.”

Callup’s remote SIM cards management system (SIM OTA) manages files and applets on SIM cards remotely, over the air. It remotely manages the entire SIM card life cycle – from activation of new accounts, through various upgrades and roaming updates, to SIM card cancellation and swap. Using a user-friendly interface that is SIM vendor agnostic, the SIM OTA comprises various features and capabilities, such as secure Remote File Management, Remote Applet Management, Steering of Roaming, Location Tracking, Welcome SMS, and other remote, over the air SIM operations.

A cost-effective solution, Callup’s SIM OTA can include a built-in Short Message Service Center (SMSC) to manage all the SIM OTA settings. The SIM OTA platform supports 4G cards, for OTA over HTTPS. Additional features, such as Steering of Roaming and location-based services, add value and provide the operator with excellent ROI. SIM OTA includes a smart campaign management system that enables updating parameters remotely on all of the operator’s SIM cards. The system will automatically repeat the update process on SIM cards that could not accept the original update due to various reasons, such as devices that were turned off or subscribers who were in roaming.

Callup’s Device Management (DM) platform is a comprehensive automatic device detection and configuration system that identifies new combinations of mobile devices entering the network. Once a new device is detected, and based on a preconfigured rules engine, the system can configure various services on the device. DM supports Open Mobile Alliance Client Provisioning (OMA-CP) and OMA Device Management (OMA-DM) for these operations, and enables proprietary protocols to be plugged in.

