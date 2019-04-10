Infinera and Virgin Media Business has announced VMB’s deployment of the Infinera XTM Series. This is designed to offer UK wholesale customers simplicity and flexibility in its Flexi Filter service.

VMB is fibre optic network operators in the UK. With its Dedicated High Capacity Flexi Filter service, VMB’s wholesale customers are said benefit from the simplicity of managed wavelength services combined with the flexibility to allow direct access to optical filter ports to scale their own dense wavelength-division multiplexing access infrastructure.

VMB’s carrier network includes 162 voice telephony switches across the UK with 330 Ethernet points of presence across 186,000 kilometers of local and metro network, ideal for mobile operators, internet service providers and other network operators. With VMB’s Flexi Filter service utilising the Infinera XTM Series, VMB’s customers enjoy the perfect combination of form-factor, capacity, distance and port presentation.

This enables these customers to extend fibre-based footprints deeper into access networks to support a broad range of access applications such as 5G cell tower backhaul. End users choose from a range of managed service types with a build-as-you-grow model that allows additional capacity to be added as needed depending on the base configuration chosen. All solutions are designed to allow for the stringent requirements of 5G in terms of synchronisation, latency and delay variation, futureproofing solution deployments.

The Infinera XTM Series is already widely deployed in the Virgin Media UK network and the wider Liberty Global pan-European network. The XTM Series is a modular and scalable system of pluggable optics that feature low power and high density, providing efficient delivery of Ethernet services. With the XTM Series, VMB can interconnect aggregation points closer to its customers and offer services with speed and efficiency.

Utilising the inherent flexibility of the platform, VMB’s Flexi Filter offers managed 10 gigabits per second (10G) and 100G solutions, allowing multiple client services over a single fibre pair in 1 rack unit while enabling the customer two additional wavelengths for its own services.

“Introducing Flexi Filter gives our customers and partners the flexibility, scalability and control they need,” says Andrew Halliwell, product director at Virgin Media Business. “Infinera’s innovative solutions and modular XTM Series technology overcome traditional connectivity constraints and frees up resources so customers can focus on delivering extraordinary outcomes for their business.”

“We are pleased to work with Virgin Media Business and provide them with a network solution that is innovative, flexible and highly scalable to meet the demands of their customers,” adds Bob Jandro, SVP, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “This deployment emphasises the XTM Series’ ability to deliver optical and packet services required for a modernised metro network, with support for dark fibre services.”

