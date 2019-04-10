Dave Shier of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global software provider for secure, intelligent cloud communications, reports that cloud communications specialist Juxto has joined its Cloud2Edge Partner programme.

“Our partnership with Ribbon has enhanced our ability to provide the high-value communications services our customers demand,” says Greg Walker, president of Juxto. “This is a relationship where both sides are committed to success and joining the Cloud2Edge program offers us additional opportunities to grow together.”

Already a Kandy Business Solutions partner, Juxto has joined Ribbon’s Cloud2Edge, a flexible model for leveraging Ribbon’s Network Edge Orchestration service offering that improves UCaaS SLAs, the end user’s quality of experience, and greatly enhances the security and operational efficiency of the combined UC service offering. Ribbon’s Cloud2Edge offer also optimises enterprise application performance and user experience by way of application-aware routing and SD-WAN capabilities.

“Juxto is a key partner for us and we’re delighted for them to become our first combined KBS / Cloud2Edge partner,” according to Dave Shier, Ribbon’s VP of Sales for Canada. “Today’s hypercompetitive, rapidly growing market demands solutions that help our partners offer advanced and differentiated solutions to their end customers and that’s what this combination delivers.”

Cloud2Edge is a subscription-based offer that bundles the tools and services needed for delivering Unified Communications (UC) at scale by increasing the efficiencies for deployments and quickly resolving service quality issues. Cloud2Edge includes Ribbon’s EdgeView Service Control Centre (SCC), EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge devices, unlimited EdgeMarc call licenses, and premium technical support for a comprehensive and seamless solution.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus