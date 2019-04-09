Kai Bechtold of Dimetis

Orchestration and OSS specialist Dimetis and Aperi, the provider of live IP media processing, announced that they are working together on a joint solution to create new IP‐based workflow offerings for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) covering content aggregation, application orchestration, SD‐WAN/NFV and more.

At Aperi’s NAB Show booth (SU13302), the two companies will present a live demonstration between Dimetis’ OpsNGN and Aperi’s Media Defined Virtualisation (MFV) architected for live IP workflows enabling orchestration across the IP‐to‐IP boundary between CSPs and media producers. The tightly integrated orchestration between Dimetis and Aperi, built around standards‐based RESTful APIs, allows for real‐time SMPTE 2022‐2, 2022‐6 and 2110 IP flow analysing and IP boundary security to replace current baseband workflows.

The orchestration and OSS expertise provided by Dimetis and the OpsNGN platform, combined with Aperi’s proven MFV ‘app’ technology, allows service providers and content originators to reduce total cost of ownership and create efficient IP‐based workflows built on SD‐WAN and NFV frameworks. The paradigm shift away from fixed, CAPEX‐intensive solutions towards flexible, pay‐as‐you‐grow licensing is what customers are demanding from their technology partners.

“These are changing times, and broadcasters are looking for solutions that are powerful, yet interoperable and affordable,” said Dave Herfert, VP of sales at Aperi. “Working closely with Dimetis to orchestrate truly native live IP video applications, especially ones that rely on network elasticity and speed, will provide our customers with enormous benefits. This enables them to improve their existing workflows or build new greenfield sites that help them take advantage of new business models and distribution schemes.”

Kai Bechtold, head of Global Sales and Marketing for Dimetis, added, “Together, we intend to enable the transition from dedicated hardware‐dependent network designs towards open, standards‐based IP networking, helping broadcasters and communication service providers gain the benefits of a software‐ defined and commercial off‐the‐shelf network migration. Combining the Dimetis OpsNGN solution with the Aperi top‐tier virtualised, native live IP media platform, we can help our customers efficiently scale network provisioning faster and drive new revenue channels.”

The integrated All‐IP Video Transport Solution will be demonstrated live at the Aperi Booth (SU13302) during the NAB Show, April 8‐11 in Las Vegas.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus