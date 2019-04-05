CommScope, a global infrastructure solutions provider for communications networks, has completed its acquisition of Arris International plc. Arris provides entertainment and communications solutions worldwide.

The companies say that together expect to drive profitable growth in new markets. CommScope will they say be better positioned to benefit from long-term industry growth trends, including network convergence, fibre and mobility everywhere, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and rapidly changing network and technology architectures.

The acquisition brings together two companies with complementary assets and capabilities that are expected to enable end-to-end communications infrastructure and connectivity solutions, something that neither company could achieve on its own. The combination of the companies, which includes Ruckus Networks, is expected to create new opportunities across multiple markets, while increasing the companies’ relevance and importance with existing networking customers.

In addition to creating long-term growth opportunities, the acquisition also is structured to deliver near-term financial benefits to CommScope, including an expected 30-plus percent accretion to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close and annual cost synergies of at least US$150 million (€133.5 million) within three years. Pro forma 2018 revenues of the combined company were approximately £8.6 billion (€10.2 billion).

CommScope also is expected to generate over £750 million (€874 million) of cash flow from operations in the first complete year post-close, and expects to use the free cash flow to aggressively pay down debt. Through the completion of the transaction, CommScope has expanded its product offerings and R&D capabilities, with the combined company having approximately 15,000 patents and patent applications globally and approximately £610 million (€711 million) in average annualised R&D spending.

“This is a major milestone in the evolution of these two great companies and a significant moment for our industry,” says Eddie Edwards, president and chief executive officer, CommScope.

“With the completion of this exciting transaction, we are creating a new CommScope that will help shape communications connectivity and networks of the future with greater technology, solutions and employee talent. We are committed to building on our well-established track record in prior transactions of meeting or exceeding our synergy targets and generating significant value for shareholders.

“We are focused on ensuring CommScope, with the fully integrated Arris and Ruckus businesses, is at its best financially, operationally and competitively. We are confident in our ability to solidify our leadership positions in the markets we serve and capitalise on opportunities in new markets. I look forward to continuing to work closely with all of our employees, including our new team members from Arris, as we strive to create a growth-oriented, innovative company focused on leading the upcoming network transformations,” Edwards adds.

As previously announced, The Carlyle Group, a global alternative asset manager, has re-established an ownership position in CommScope through a $1 billion (€0.89 billion) minority equity investment as part of CommScope’s financing of the transaction. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Daniel F. Akerson and Campbell R. Dyer, representatives of The Carlyle Group, have been appointed to the CommScope board of directors, effective immediately.

“I believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime combination of two great companies that are poised to make a lasting impact on the communications industry and the customers we serve,” said Bruce McClelland, formerly chief executive officer of Arris and now chief operating officer at CommScope. “Together, we combine great employee talent and experience, an impressive record of innovation and industry firsts, and a sharp focus on creating a world-class customer experience. The entire Arris team and I are eager to get started and help make CommScope one of the top names in technology.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus