Event date: 16-17 April, 2019

Radisson Blu, Airport Hotel Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire



As tech and entrepreneurship gathers speed across the region, a new age is fast emerging in Africa – the age of the digital citizen. New digital technology is set to drive change across all facets of society: from the job market to content creation to commercial trends, and more. GSMA Mobile 360 Series – West Africa crucially asks who will benefit from all this change.

Mobile 360 – West Africa convenes senior regional and international policy, regulatory, operator, and supplier representatives to discuss how to build the digital ecosystem of tomorrow. Discussions around infrastructure, digital policies, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, IoT, tech and society, and the rising power of the youth will frame how the public and private sectors plan to create a digital society that is inclusive of everyone and sustainable.

Beyond the conference, there are additional workshops and meetings focused on specific topics important to the region. The event also features the GSMA Innovation Showcase and over 7 hours of networking with key industry players.

Join us at Mobile 360 – West Africa in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on 16-17 April 2019. Apply to attend at www.mobile360series.com/west-africa.