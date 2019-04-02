Stephanie El Rhomri of FIME

FIME reports that its testing laboratories have been accredited by EMVCo for EMV Contactless Interface v3.0.

Card, terminal, smartphone and wearable manufacturers can now align with EMVCo’s updated EMV Level 1 Specification. The enhanced specification addresses the latest interoperability and communication needs of EMV acceptance devices and contactless payment form factors.

Vendor’s migration efforts are set to commence from April 2019. FIME’s gap analysis, tools and lab certification services are helping manufacturers to efficiently and successfully design, develop, deploy and validate their products.

“Payment form factors are evolving and diversifying,” comments Stephanie El Rhomri, VP Services at FIME. “This is great for consumers but can present interoperability challenges, particularly for terminal manufacturers as they cannot afford for retailers to experience false declines in-store. To continue driving adoption, products and services must work seamlessly and these latest specifications bring the Level 1 specifications up to speed with innovation to reduce interoperability issues in the field.”

The availability of leading testing tools from different providers brings flexibility to FIME customers worldwide, supporting product development and debugging either in-house at the customer’s site or at FIME lab ahead of formal approval.

“We have vast experience in supporting payment technology migrations around the world,” adds Stephanie. “With our full end-to-end services, manufacturers can identify the gaps, put a plan in place, and achieve smooth, swift and cost-effective migration to EMV Contactless Interface v3.0 with a single expert partner.”

FIME’s experts also offer training and set-up assistance on the tools to ensure consistency between in-house testing processes and formal approval conditions.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus