Michael Szabados of Netscout

Netscout Systems Inc, a provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, reports that Netscout application performance management for Azure in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The solution aims to deliver consistent, high-resolution, real-time visibility to Microsoft Azure cloud environments, improving the customer experience and providing insights into application performance and service delivery across communications paths.

“The largest companies in the world cannot innovate without cohesive, precise and immediate visibility into the risks associated with revenue-bearing and customer-facing applications and cloud services. Hybrid and public cloud environments help produce high availability and scalability in datacentres for global scale,” says Stephen Elliot, program vice president, IDC.

“IT executives increasingly need visibility to secure application performance crossing all the interwoven dependencies to the edge; any gap increases business risks and can cause a poor user experience that impacts revenue and a company’s brand.”

“Some of the largest government, financial and healthcare organisations have deployed Netscout technology for troubleshooting and monitoring across Hybrid Cloud environments,” said Michael Szabados, Netscout’s chief operating officer. “We are delivering the next-generation level of visibility to see the full range of performance, availability and security risks impacting applications through the digital transformation, earlier and with more precision, to address problems faster.”

Netscout application performance management for Azure is designed to support enterprises running applications that require computer, network, and storage workloads in hybrid cloud environments. It gives enterprises the ability to deliver a high-quality customer and end-user experience as they manage applications and other workloads in the cloud.

The solution also helps DevSecOps teams improve the performance of refactored applications and applications that have been developed natively in the Microsoft Azure cloud, which are reliant on micro-services. Netscout is now co-sell ready to collaborate with Microsoft sales to assist customers with migrating and managing applications and services in hybrid Microsoft Azure environments.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Netscout has also announced plans to deliver its application performance management with Azure VTAP, an advanced agentless application performance management option for Microsoft Azure deployments. Once released, the solution will be available through integration with the Microsoft Azure VTAP program.



Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus