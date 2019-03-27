Netcracker Technology announced that ER-Telecom Holding has selected Netcracker’s Digital BSS as part of its digital transformation. ER-Telecom Holding will use Netcracker’s BSS suite to reduce time-to-market for new products, centralise and consolidate core processes and systems, and improve customer experience by creating an ecosystem of compelling digital products and services.

ER-Telecom Holding selected Netcracker’s Digital BSS, comprised of Digital Marketplace, Customer Channel Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Customer & Partner Management, Revenue Management, Product Management and Hybrid Service & Resource Management offerings.

Netcracker’s solutions will enable ER-Telecom Holding to replace disparate and distributed BSS solutions that operate as separate systems with a single platform, simplifying and standardising the configuration and billing processes across the organisation. Similarly, Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace will help improve customer experience by reducing time-to-market for new digital business services, enabling self-service channels and allowing ER-Telecom Holding to offer a broader set of services comprised of its own offerings as well as those from partners.

“We selected Netcracker’s digital enablement solution because of its industry-proven ability to deliver the capabilities that companies like us need in order to evolve into digital service providers,” said Elena Ventslavovich, director for B2B Business at ER-Telecom Holding. “We look forward to growing our partnership with Netcracker as we evolve our systems to provide the best possible customer experience.”

“The need for operators to become digital service providers is more real today than ever, and bringing core systems into the next generation is one of the foundational pillars of that critical transformation,” said Sylvain Seignour, chief customer officer at Netcracker. “We are excited to work with ER-Telecom and find innovative ways to help it evolve into a next-generation service provider.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus