Benjamin Hosack of Foregenix

A cyber security firm is aiming to make threat detection and protection available to all businesses regardless of their size or resources.

Foregenix has updated its flagship FGX-Web solution to ensure even the smallest companies can detect external vulnerabilities on their websites with the free plan FGX-Web Scan.

According to recent research by Foregenix over 80% of e-commerce sites built on the Magento platform are highly vulnerable to attacks. Many could avoid being breached by simply updating their website patches.

Introduced in 2016, FGX-Web monitors over seven million sites and blocks millions of online attacks every month. It is aimed at generalist IT professionals and non-technical eCommerce business staff.

FGX-Web is now available on a free plan for the first time. At the top of the range is the scalable FGX-Web Protect plan, which includes Foregenix’s web application firewall, internal and external monitoring and automated alerts. Users on higher-level plans have the additional protection of a warranty provided by Foregenix for any breaches, which go undetected of up to £100,000.

Foregenix founder and chief commercial officer, Benjamin Hosack comments: ‘The strength of FGX-Web comes from our Threat Intelligence team, which is continually monitoring for new developments. They are second to none in understanding the evolving threat landscape, particularly for Magento websites, and that knowledge is essential in making FGX-Web effective at preventing criminal damage.

‘We wanted to provide a frictionless experience to our users. Now they can sign-up, upgrade and add new websites to be monitored and protected from online threats from their dashboard, in an easy and quick way.’

Foregenix CEO, Andrew Henwood adds: ‘FGX-Web meets a real need from businesses which don’t have dedicated cyber security personal but want the best available protection from cyber criminals within their budgets. It’s easy to set-up and business directors can change the level of the solution as they want.’

Companies can check their website risk level for free here

