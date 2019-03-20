The launch of a new interactive mapping tool means every home and business in Nottinghamshire, England can now check instantly if they have access to superfast broadband at their property. And if not, they can see if they are part of future roll-out plans.

Nottinghamshire County Council has worked with independent IT advisor FarrPoint to provide the new service, available on the County Council’s website

It is the most detailed mapping tool of its kind, with other versions in the UK only providing broadband connectivity information at postcode level. Residents will have the option to register their details on the website to receive regular updates and reminders to take-up superfast services where they are available.

With access to good broadband now ranked on a par with other utilities like gas, electricity and water, the new map also provides important information for people and businesses looking to buy or rent a new property.

The Better Broadband for Nottinghamshire (BBfN) programme, led by Nottinghamshire County Council, has invested more than £30 million (€35 million) in the county’s digital infrastructure since 2014, providing superfast broadband access to over 80,000 homes and businesses across the county. Around 98% of properties in the county now have access to superfast download speeds – making Nottinghamshire one of the best-connected counties in the country.

Phase three of BBfN is currently being delivered, providing full fibre technology at more than 3,000 properties in rural parts of Bassetlaw and Newark & Sherwood districts. The interactive map will allow users to know instantly if their property is included in the latest roll-out plans and when they can expect to get access.

Councillor Kay Cutts MBE, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The fact that Nottinghamshire has one of the most comprehensive superfast broadband networks in the country is a major selling point for the county when we are competing with other areas to attract new jobs and investment. According to independent estimates, the Better Broadband for Nottinghamshire programme (BBfN) will be worth £302m (€352m) to the local economy over a 15-year period, representing a return £11 (€12.8) for every £1 (€1.17) of public and private investment made.

“We know that access to good quality broadband is rated by many residents and businesses to be as important as other utilities like gas, electricity and water – which is reflected in the high take-up of broadband services in the hundreds of communities where BBfN has provided access. The launch of our When and Where interactive map now provides the public with easy access to the information they need, 24/7.”

It is hoped that the new mapping tool will further increase the uptake of broadband networks for residents and local business, which in turn will increase ‘gainshare income’ to fund further investment in the county’s digital infrastructure.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus