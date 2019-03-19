Sanjay Malik of Nokia

Vodafone Idea Limited has partnered with Nokia to roll out its next generation, future ready LTE network across multiple service areas. As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy state-of-the art telecom equipment, including Single RAN Advanced, massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and small cells. These deployments will enable Vodafone Idea subscribers to enjoy higher-bandwidth applications and services.

Nokia’s Single RAN solution will enable Vodafone Idea Ltd. to simplify its network installation and management. The deployment of massive MIMO technology will enhance capacity and speed. Further, the installation of Nokia’s small cells will supplement operator’s macro network and ensure improved coverage and capacity, both indoors and outdoors, in line with the HetNet architecture to enable their next generation networks.

Vodafone Idea Limited is also deploying Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSR) to make the most productive use of the spectrum and is extensively utilising UBR radios to further lower opex per site and ease the deployment challenges.

Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, “Vodafone Idea is undertaking the world’s biggest telecom network integration in India and creating India’s most advanced, secure and cost-efficient network. Extensive use of UBRs, DSRs, m-MIMOs and HetNets are key to our plan in this integration exercise, and we are very happy to partner with Nokia to deploy these futuristic, next generation technologies to prepare a future-proof network for the digital era.”

Sanjay Malik, senior vice president and head of India, at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Vodafone Idea on this crucial initiative to expand their LTE network and ensure it is future ready for 5G. Their subscribers will experience a much-improved mobile broadband network and will be able to enjoy high-bandwidth consuming applications and services. Our field-proven equipment and world-class professional services will together ensure that Vodafone Idea’s subscribers experience the best-in-class network.”

