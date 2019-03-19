Börje Ekholm of Ericsson

Ericsson has been selected by Danish service provider TDC to roll out nationwide commercial 5G, as part of a major network overhaul, and provide managed services through the Ericsson Operations Engine.

Also encompassing R&D innovation, the collaboration will enable TDC to drive its ‘Digital Denmark’ ambitions – to empower a new digital economy era and enhance Denmark’s reputation as a digital leader – by helping mobile broadband subscribers, enterprises, industries, and society to capitalise on 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Industry 4.0.

TDC’s 5G network will be enabled by Ericsson’s 5G Platform. Ericsson will modernise TDC’s entire Radio Access Network (RAN) network with the latest solutions from Ericsson Radio System, while TDC’s core network will be modernised with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Cloud Core solution.

Roll-out of Ericsson 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software products will begin in 2019 in line with 5G licensing obligations. TDC will make 5G available to selected customers under pilot testing from mid-2019, with actual 5G network roll-out expected to be initiated in October – pending the anticipated approval and availability of licensed 5G spectrum.

TDC is targeting the end of 2020 to provide nationwide 5G coverage in Denmark. The deal will also see Ericsson working in partnership with TDC to upgrade its existing 4G LTE network.

The companies have also signed a five-year managed services contract, centered on the Artificial Intelligence (AI)- and automation-driven Ericsson Operations Engine, which will see Ericsson operate TDC’s network from September 2019.

It encompasses network operations, field services, customer experience management, network planning and optimisation. TDC customers will benefit from best-in-class proactive network performance powered by Ericsson’s global scale, processes, Artificial Intelligence and automation solutions. Under the agreement, about 100 network operations professionals will be transferred to Ericsson.

The strengthening of the TDC-Ericsson partnership means TDC’s subscribers will be among the first in Europe to benefit from new 5G-enabled enhanced mobile broadband experiences. Examples include gaming, infotainment, streaming and interactive services.

TDC will also be able to help enterprises and industries of all sizes in Denmark to pursue new value-add IoT and Industry 4.0 opportunities on a global scale, enabled by 5G. TDC and Ericsson will also collaborate to drive joint 5G-enabled innovation activities, tapping Ericsson’s global R&D ecosystem, including Ericsson’s closest physical R&D facility in the Öresund region of Lund, Sweden.

Allison Kirkby, president and CEO, TDC Group, says: “I am truly excited that TDC will now start to build the infrastructure of the future in partnership with Ericsson, and enable a Digital Denmark with the best nationwide wireless network. 5G will bring a step change in capacity, internet speed and intelligent connectivity – in other words – 5G will empower a new era for the digital economy and will allow Denmark to build on its position as a global digital frontrunner.”

Börje Ekholm, president and CEO, Ericsson, comments: “Ericsson has led the way in 5G development and standardisation, and we’re leading the way again in switching-on and rolling-out 5G around the world. We stand ready to deploy and roll-out our 5G solutions across radio and core anywhere in the world where our customers need it.

“TDC becomes the latest service provider in Europe that we will switch on 5G for. We are delighted to partner with TDC not just in 5G radio and core, but in related R&D and innovation, and the absolute latest in managed services through Ericsson Operations Engine. We will work with TDC to digitalise the Danish economy to ensure Danish consumers, enterprises and society benefit from the new experiences, services, and capabilities enabled by 5G,” Ekholm concludes.

