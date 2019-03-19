Doug Roswell of Libro Credit Union

Mitel, a global provider of business communications, has enhanced its Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA), a unified communications (UC) monitoring and management solution. It enables businesses to communicate and collaborate more reliably by helping identify and address potential UC network performance issues.

Included as part of the new release are advanced network testing capabilities, expanded coverage to support MiVoice Connect and added feature integrations for MiVoice MX-ONE.

Vital to every business, the communications network underpins all aspects of operations. Even a small service outage can have far-reaching impact, ranging from reduced productivity to customer complaints, security and compliance risks, unexpected expenses and revenue loss.

The new MPA release helps prevent problems with synthetic call tests and diagnostic tools customised for voice and video to quickly pinpoint potential issues. MPA’s 24/7 proactive monitoring further safeguards against downtime and service quality degradation to keep the network running at peak performance for years to come. With the ability to manage and predict capacity, IT resources can also be used more efficiently.

Key features of the latest MPA release include:

Support for MiVoice Connect – secure remote access; telephony services, CPU, disk and network monitoring; and alarm management

Improved MiVoice MX-ONE feature integration – route capacity reporting, TDM trunk traffic; and extended support for premises or air gapped systems

Better customer lifecycle management – increased functionality for administrators onboarding new users such as detailed welcome emails, standardised user role templates and streamlined permission granting

MPA is said to be easy to deploy on-site or in the cloud and provides monitoring of both Mitel and multi-vendor systems. The latest release of MPA is now available globally as part of the Mitel Premium Software Assurance subscription and supports a broad range of Mitel solutions including MiVoice Business, MiVoice Office 250, MiCollab and MiContact Centre.

“Preventing downtime that affects our customer base is always top of mind. If we can’t communicate with them, we can’t serve them, and that is a big problem. Mitel’s solution allows us to be proactive and aware of problems as soon as they occur, preventing downtime or a decline in voice quality,” says Doug Roswell, business systems manager, Libro Credit Union.

“MPA is an essential support tool that allows us to do more with less resources. Text-based alerts allow us to respond to issues before they become bigger problems for our customers, avoiding a call to the help desk. It’s a single pane of glass that delivers actionable data on voice quality,” according to Mike Perrow, principal network engineer, Fujitsu.

“In today’s digital age, business rely on communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions to help drive growth and profitability,” adds Bob Agnes, EVP and president, Mitel Products and Solutions. “With performance analytics services from Mitel, businesses can feel confident that their communications infrastructure won’t let them down or leave them with a stranded investment that doesn’t support emerging technologies.”

