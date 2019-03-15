Saad M Waraich of Ptcl

Nokia has deployed 100G in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (Ptcl) network to enhance the capacity and speed of its optical network for both domestic and international traffic. The new transport network supports Ptcl in providing faster and more reliable services to its subscribers, while reducing capital and operating costs.

Ptcl is able to flexibly increase network capacity and efficiency with the Software Defined Network (SDN) capabilities of the Nokia optical solution. This allows the operator to meet surging traffic demands caused by the increasing use of high-bandwidth services and applications such as HD and 4K video by individuals, and cloud by webscale companies. Nokia 500G DWDM line card and flexgrid technology provides investment protection for Ptcl with an instant upgrade to 200G and 400G per wavelength for flexibly meeting growing bandwidth demand.

By using Ptcl’s extensive fiber footprint, Nokia DWDM network provides multipath redundancy against multiple fiber cust and hence ensuring higher network availability SLAs.

The Set-Partition Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (SP QPSK) modulation is utilised to efficiently cover very long distance links which not only offers excellent Optical Signal-to-Noise Ratio (OSNR) tolerance but also 30% improvement in latency over Ptcl network due to less regenerations. Furthermore, the new optical network makes it easier to launch new services based on the ROADM (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers) technology, which adds flexibility and agility to the network.

Saad M Waraich, chief technology & information officer, Ptcl, said “We are committed to providing a world class network experience to our subscribers and this deployment is a significant step in that direction. Nokia’s state of the art optical network technology and their expertise will help us to differentiate our portfolio as we provide our business and consumer subscribers with faster and more reliable broadband and carrier services.”

Danny Atme, head of the customer business team, Middle East growth, Nokia, said: “We are happy to see Ptcl taking the lead role in enhancing the capacity of its network as the consumption of broadband continues to increase, along with acquisition of new customers. Our advanced optical network technology upgrades Ptcl’s transport network to meet the unpredictable data traffic growth cost efficiently.”

