Magnus Frodigh of Ericsson

Operated with a test license, the 5G network comprises Ericsson commercial hardware and software, including 5G New Radio (NR) and Core products from Ericsson’s 5G Platform, at Volvo CE’s research and development facility in Eskilstuna, a municipality approximately 90 kilometers west of Stockholm.

The partners aim to develop solutions for remote control of construction machinery and fully automated solutions. The partners also aim to increase industry efficiency and sustainability through 5G testing. Volvo CE hopes to be able to apply the lessons learned from tests at Eskilstuna to its global activities.

Anders Olsson, CEO of Telia Sweden, says: “We can see that the industry’s interest in 5G is considerable. Automation of the entire flow will mean new ways of working and greater gains from efficiency. But to connect business-critical machines and vehicles requires a solution that is able to handle the massive amounts of data with guaranteed connection. That is what 5G can give us. And we are proud to lead the 5G-development in Sweden together with our partners.”

Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo Construction Equipment, says: “We are testing locally in Eskilstuna, but we operate globally. Connected machines and autonomous solutions are the future. They can give our customers more efficient production, logistics, greater flexibility and safer work.”

“By minimising the potential safety risks and downtime associated with sectors such as mining, we can get closer to our goal of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero unplanned stops. It will be exciting to see how far 5G can take us on that journey.”

Magnus Frodigh, head of Ericsson Research, says: “With extremely short response times, high capacity, and a high level of accessibility to the mobile network, commercial and standardised 5G technology can be used for applications such as remote control of heavy machinery in real time.

“This opens up opportunities for greater efficiency, cutting costs and reducing risk in hazardous environments. 5G enables us to create a safer, more efficient and sustainable society. In cooperation with Telia and Volvo CE, we are now putting theory into practice in Eskilstuna. 5G technology is ready for the world.”

