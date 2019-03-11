MediaKind, a global media technology provider, announced that it is collaborating with Telefonica Brazil to enhance the user experience for more than 350,000 VIVO Fibra subscribers through the integration of the Netflix streaming service into the MediaKind Mediaroom platform’s interactive menu system, which is used as part of the subscriber interface.

This software customisation will enable VIVO to evolve its media offering and provide access to Netflix, one of the world’s largest streaming services, into the interactive applications. The deployment, which further extends the longstanding partnership between MediaKind and Telefonica Brazil, delivers a direct Netflix feed through the VIVO Fibra interactive portal and removes the need for a dedicated set-top-box. The integration ensures all VIVO Fibra subscribers now have seamless access to Netflix content across all their devices.

The integration will see MediaKind complement current system architectures, together enabling VIVO to rapidly deliver new features that will transform the user experience, open up opportunities for monetisation, improve operational efficiencies and attract new subscribers.

Clayton Cruz, SVP, Latin America Sales, says: “Today’s consumers expect to receive the content of their choice on their own terms, across multiple platforms, at any time – and we can see this through the burgeoning popularity of OTT services throughout Latin America. The growth of these new internet-based services means that modern middleware platforms must evolve to include OTT-style capabilities.”

“By integrating the Netflix app into our Mediaroom TV platform via a simple software update, we are enabling VIVO to respond in kind, by providing flexible, cost effective means for them to enhance their IPTV service and deliver access to the best possible multiscreen experiences for their subscribers.”

Mediaroom is the world’s number one IPTV platform by market share and forms a key part of MediaKind’s Media Platforms portfolio, which also includes MediaFirst. Mediaroom is an essential product within MediaKind’s Orion solution family focusing on the experience for the consumer – the center of the MediaKind Universe.

Its future proofed architecture enables a gradual and seamless evolution to next generation technology and highly engaging viewing experiences. MediaFirst is a next-generation, cloud-based Pay TV platform that is used for delivering constantly optimised, device agnostic and highly personalised media experiences.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus