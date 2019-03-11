General Manager -Investment Promotion

at Catalonia Trade & Investment Hong Kong Office,

examining the smart in-car device of ECARX

Asian secure IoT communications provider, M800 Ltd, used Mobile World Congress to showcase Asian IoT and communications innovations to enterprises from around the world and locally in Spain to Investment Promotion of Catalonia Trade & Investment.

“MWC 2019 saw a huge swell of support and commitment to make IoT a reality for businesses across all sectors, but for this to happen there needs to be key communications foundations in place to deliver the real-time connectivity that IoT promises,” said Dino Civitarese, chief commercial officer at M800.

“These foundations are carrier-grade communications and service levels; real-time response and “five nines” reliability; data security assurances as well as seamless integration into industry vertical applications and devices.”

M800 showcased a range of critical communications applications and back-end technology to enterprises and start-ups from around the world and to local ventures from the Catalonia region. MWC provided the ideal platform for M800 and the Investment Promotion of Catalonia Trade and Investment to explore the introduction of the latest IoT and mobile communications technology to the local Catalonia tech and startup community.

Carlos Palacin, general manager – Investment Promotion at Catalonia Trade & Investment Hong Kong Office personally visited the M800 booth and witnessed the complete range of M800 partnered smart devices and applications.

M800 solutions on show at MWC featured OEMs and other IoT producers from various industries who have integrated the M800 software development kit (SDK) into their products to develop state-of-the-art smart devices with highly secure and reliable communications capabilities. These devices included those from international industry leaders, ECARX, POMO House, BISA and Afinna One.

Outside of its IoT showcase, M800 also announced at MWC 2019 its newest alliance with MMDSmart, a leading smart messaging pioneer. The collaboration brings smart enterprise messaging to businesses in the APAC region. Smart messaging is an enterprise messaging solution which uses dedicated algorithms and machine learning to optimise for better conversion results for both promotional and transactional messages.

Through M800 and MMDSmart’s many routing options, via their respective carrier businesses, the platform identifies the single message with the highest conversion rate. The proprietary API enables real-time data conversion, analyses all the components of the campaign, and recalibrates the campaign to achieve the targeted results.

