Nick Earle, Eseye’s chairman & CEO

Eseye, a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) services, is partnering with African mobile network operator (MNO) MTN. MTN has joined forces with Eseye and the AnyNet Federation, a new association of MNOs established to meet the complex management and enhanced resilience requirements of the rapidly expanding global M2M IoT customer base.

The AnyNet Federation will initially focus on delivering significant global growth of cellular services onto Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. It aims to make the complex global landscape for IoT easier for AWS customers, by delivering a single cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) solution and management view, that can be deployed seamlessly across major world markets.

Nick Earle, Eseye’s chairman & CEO says: ‘This is a ground-breaking global collaboration. The AnyNet Secure is already the most feature-rich and integrated connectivity solution for AWS, and the AnyNet Federation as a key way of delivering simplified connectivity on a global scale, whilst allowing customers to buy and manage their connectivity from within AWS.”

MTN Group Enterprise executive, Oliver Fortuin adds: “MTN is delighted to bring their networks across 12 markets to the support the objectives of the AnyNet Federation. We believe that through collaboration we can speed up the deployment of our customers’ global IoT and enhance their global business opportunities.”

You can view the launch at the recent Mobile World Congress at: www.anynetfederation.com/news.

A global data clearing house

Using Eseye’s next generation, fully eUICC compliant AnyNet Secure for AWS SIM card, AnyNet Federation member customers will experience “out of the box” connectivity that integrates onto AWS IoT Core and is globally scalable. Cellular traffic destined for AWS is passed between different.

AnyNet Federation partners, based on the geographic location of IoT devices that are automatically provisioned and certified over-the-air.

Regardless of which AnyNet Federation partner is delivering the data, the customer is billed through their account by AWS, and the MNO is paid for the services it delivers.

IoT market trends

The launch of the AnyNet Federation (www.anynetfederation.com) and its initial AWS market focus comes as Gartner forecast the Worldwide Public Cloud Services Market will grow by 17.3% in 2019 to total US$206.2 billion, up from $175.8 billion in 2018 (source: https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018-09-12-gartner-forecasts-worldwide-public-cloud-revenue-to-grow-17-percent-in-2019).

Statista also states that 80% of enterprises are either running apps on or experimenting with AWS as their preferred cloud platform (source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/511467/worldwide-survey-public-coud-services-running-application/).

Further announcements on AnyNet Federation membership are expected to follow shortly, according to Eseye.