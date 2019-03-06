Vinod Kumar of Subex Limited

Subex, a telecom analytics solution provider, has signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC), a telecommunications services provider in Botswana.

As part of the deal, Subex will be implementing its integrated ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management Platform (iRAFM), along with its ROC Partner Settlement and ROC Route Optimisation. This deal also marks the continuation of Subex and BTC’s long-standing partnership which dates back to 2010.

BTC is a telecommunications services provider offering fixed line, mobile services (voice, SMS, data) and fixed broadband through ADSL, Fixed LTE and fiber to individual consumers, enterprises and other licensed service providers.

BTC has interconnections and relationships with multiple service providers in the region making it a trusted partner for both provisioning of services to neighboring countries and as a partner for transit product and services. Through the multi-solution deployment of iRAFM, Subex will enable BTC with an out-of-the-box solution to combat prevalent frauds such as Subscription Fraud, Internal Fraud, Premium Rate Service Fraud (PRS Fraud), and International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF), amongst others.

The solution will also prevent losses through revenue leakage by providing a solution with capabilities to investigate, diagnose and recover any lost revenues.

The ROC Partner Settlement deployment will offer BTC a 360-degree view of their interconnect agreements to help better manage revenue and margins across their partner ecosystem. Moreover, through ROC Route Optimisation, Subex will provide BTC with a solution that analyses existing data in terms of operator tariffs and quality of service and generates forecasts to help make an informed choice of interconnect operator partners.

In addition to this, Subex will also provide BTC with Managed Services expertise to help them implement the best practices and get the most out of the deployment.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with BTC, and it gives me great pleasure to successfully enter into a new 5-year contract with them. We started our engagement with BTC in 2010 where we played a pivotal role in supporting their mission-critical business operations and processes through our solutions and expertise in the areas of Revenue Assurance and Fraud management. As part of the new deal BTC will be able to take advantage of the latest versions of our product suite, along with our business and IT application support on all the platforms” said Vinod Kumar, managing director & CEO, Subex Limited.

Commenting on the deal, BTC managing director, Anthony Masunga said, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Subex given their extensive expertise and the capabilities of their AI/ML enabled solutions towards Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management. We selected to partner with Subex once again due to their experience of executing Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management operations, their proven ability in implementing Management Services engagements across the globe, and the value that they bring in terms of savings and ROI.”

