KT Corporation, South Korea’s telecommunications company, is preparing for the full-scale commercialisation of 5G in March, accelerating the company’s global technology leadership.

The Korean telecom provider is demonstrating its latest 5G technology and services, from AI robots to a flying rescue system, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, held in Barcelona, Spain. KT’s slogan at MWC is “Now a Reality, KT 5G and the Next Intelligent Platform.“

During a keynote speech at MWC, KT chairman and CEO Hwang Chang-Gyu said that the new 5G era will transform the world into a better place for everyone. The next mobile revolution will benefit and create more businesses and enterprises, and it will also elevate the user experience to a new level of maximum versatility and immersion, he said.

“In March, KT will be the first in the world to introduce ‘True’ 5G mobile services,” said Chairman Hwang, who is now often referred to as “Mr. 5G” for his passion and dedication to launching the next-generation wireless. “In the 5G era, neckband cameras, AR glasses and all kinds of devices will be connected to 5G, contributing to a better life for mankind.”

Mr. 5G was the first to mention the future of 5G back at MWC 2015, where he spoke about a commercial 5G network by 2019. “Today, I would like to announce that the promise I made four years ago has finally been fulfilled,” he said during the speech at MWC 2019.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus