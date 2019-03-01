Ignacio Más of Ericsson

The aim is to enable and simplify interoperability between OSS systems, reducing overall OSS integration costs and enabling shorter time-to-market for 5G.

The scope will also look at simplifying integration capabilities towards multi-vendor operator’s OSS systems, maximising the use intelligent and autonomous technologies.

Ignacio Más, head of technology strategy, Solution Areas OSS, Ericsson, says: “Extending the OSSii MoU scope with 5G demonstrates the strength of Ericsson’s support for multi-vendor interoperability. We fully support and are committed to, the initiative that has helped service providers globally to leverage advancements in telco networks and meet the demands for optimisation across their networks.”

OSSii – the Operations Support Systems interoperability initiative – was initiated in May 2013 to promote OSS interoperability between different OSS vendor’s equipment.

Since its inception, it has been a successful platform for network-wide innovation and integration.

