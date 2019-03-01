Ericsson is the main radio supplier for Telefónica Spain, including the city of Barcelona. Currently, the Camp Nou stadium has a dedicated 3G and 4G coverage system based on Ericsson Micro Radio Units and the Radio Dot System in the VIP areas. This solution makes Camp Nou one of the best stadiums in Europe in terms of mobile capacity and performance.

Now Ericsson has evolved that solution to 5G in the stadium using massive MIMO active antennas in the 3.5GHz.

Telefónica, Ericsson and FC Barcelona streamed live images from Camp Nou to MWC19 Barcelona, ​​as well as exclusive footage of the first team’s training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper stadium and a virtual tour of the stadium. The project has been developed in collaboration with GSMA and Mobile World Capital Barcelona, ​​within the framework of the 5G Barcelona initiative.

5G transforming eSports in MWC Barcelona demo

5G will not only transform the event experience but also sports on actual screens. Telefónica and Movistar Riders presented at MWC Barcelona the “Movistar Riders on 5G” event, the first exhibition in Europe on 5G and esports.

During the presentation, the Movistar Riders Call of Duty professional team used gaming consoles and a 5G router connected to the internet through Ericsson’s 5G mobile network. Four team members played Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, a shooter game in which low latency is fundamental success.

Making driving safer with 5G demo in Barcelona

Ericsson and Telefónica are also collaborating on a second project within the 5G Barcelona initiative. They have partnered with Spanish auto maker SEAT and several other companies for a pilot of two 5G-assisted vehicles. The pilot is centred on cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and edge technologies, using 5G to connect with vehicles, pedestrians and city infrastructure.

Putting TV production on the edge

In a fourth 5G engagement at MWC, Telefónica and Ericsson with other partners announced a 5G-based television production solution that enables immediate TV coverage with professional quality. It relies on the low latency, edge computing and high bandwidth of 5G to include production software installed on the network edge. This places the software close to mobile TV cameras, allowing TV producers to work on different inputs and generate content almost immediately. Ericsson provided the network equipment, including 5G radio equipment, edge and core network.

