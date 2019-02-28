Why a “public cloud first” strategy is necessary to operate in the digital economy.

The digital era has shaped many industries and is set to shape more. Consumer expectations and demands are higher than ever for service providers to be agile, dynamic and deliver value.

One of the key drivers of this transformation is the public cloud. While Ovum’s ICT Enterprise Insights survey 2018-19 discovered that public cloud adoption is being used for more core business applications, this is still overlooked by many in the telecommunications industry.

Ovum and Optiva believe for telecommunication companies to compete in the digital world that adoption of the public cloud is inevitable. Read Ovum's recommendations for starting the public cloud journey, quick-win opportunities for CSPs, and why a “public cloud first” strategy is necessary to operate in the digital economy.