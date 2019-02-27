Huawei Enterprise Business Group has introduced its Digital Platform, which it developed based on years of digital transformation insights and practices.With cloud as its foundation, the Digital Platform enables organisations to achieve business synergy and agile innovation by optimising the integration of new ICT and converged data, building the foundation of the digital world. Huawei Digital Platform supports enterprises across industries to create digital business blueprints to compete in an intelligent era.

At the event, Huawei Enterprise is demonstrating its solutions and four flagship products for the enterprise market in three exhibition areas: Digital Platform, Ubiquitous Connectivity, and Pervasive Intelligence. Huawei Enterprise also hosted the Digital Transformation of Industries Summit today, which gathered global logistics, rail, finance, aviation, and smart city customers to explore best practices in their digital transformation journeys.

Digital transformation is a phenomenon that started long ago, and still has a long way to go. During their transformation journeys, enterprises hope to systematically improve service and operational efficiency in changing times; fundamentally overcome the challenges of how to integrate data to achieving business synergy and agile innovation; and realise new business models and value propositions.

Yan Lida, president of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: “In this era, the digital transformation of enterprises, the economy, and the whole society has brought enormous opportunities and challenges to various industries. With more than ten years of digital transformation experience, Huawei has confirmed that digitalisation can be achieved only when the digital world and the physical world are fully integrated.

Based on this understanding, we are launching Huawei Digital Platform for the enterprise market in response to customer needs. It is the only platform that can horizontally integrate new ICT including cloud, AI, IoT, Big Data, converged communication, video and GIS, as well as vertically connect devices, edge, network and cloud. It is integrated, intelligent and inheritable.

From enterprises, to SMEs, to start-ups, Huawei Digital Platform can enable companies to become more powerful and reach new heights, as well as take advantage of agile innovation. The Huawei Digital Platform will become the foundation of the digital world and create a thriving ecosystem.”

During MWC19 Barcelona, Huawei Enterprise is demonstrating four flagship products within three exhibition areas – Digital Platform, Ubiquitous Connectivity, and Pervasive Intelligence. In addition to showcasing its leading and innovative technologies such as AI solutions and products, as well as its win-win and trusted ecosystem, Huawei Enterprise is showcasing AI applications in urban transportation and retail.

Digital platform

This area highlights how cutting-edge digital technologies, such as cloud, IoT, and all-flash storage are integrated into the Huawei Digital Platform to power data integration, business collaboration, and agile innovation, ultimately accelerating enterprise digital transformation.

On display are the world’s fastest OceanStor Dorado All Flash Storageseries including mid-range and high-end all-flash storage equipment that accelerate the digital transformation of the financial, manufacturing, and oil industries, as well as the new entry-level OceanStor Dorado3000 V3. In addition, Huawei Enterprise showcased its smart city digital platform, which integrates digital urban resources, such as IoT, Big Data, geographic information, video, and converged communications to enable smarter city administration, enhanced public services, and industry development.

Ubiquitous connectivity

On show to highlight the power of ubiquitous connectivity is CloudEngine16800 – the world’s first AI-powered data centre switch. It increases AI computing power from 50% to 100%, improves data storage IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) by 30%, and delivers switching capacity that exceeds the industry average by five times. Another highlight of this area is its new WLAN Wi-Fi 6 solution, upgraded for all scenarios in 2019.

The industry’s fastest Wi-Fi solution includes the world’s first commercial Wi-Fi 6 AP and the most comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 product portfolio, which includes the AP7650 (smart antenna) for offices, the AP7060DN (IoT card) for retail, and the AP8660 (triple radio frequencies) for education. It has already been deployed in the Shanghai Pudong Education Bureau and Fudan University’s Wireless Smart Campus in China.

Pervasive intelligence

This area will show how Huawei’s X series cameras, the world’s first Software-Defined Cameras, drive pervasive intelligence by supporting on-demand scenario definition, self-awareness and scenario-adaptive learning.

This area also displays Huawei’s overall AI strategy and the AI capabilities of each product, including AI computing, Huawei Ascend series AI processors and mainstream heterogeneous computing components. The strength of Huawei’s AI capabilities is reflected in the diversity of applications across industries addressing a multitude of business scenarios.

Pioneers

Huawei Enterprise invited customers and partners from multiple industries to share their digital transformation best practices. By offering a wide range of perspectives and scenarios, Huawei Enterprise aims to help customers build an agile and intelligent foundation to join the digital business revolution, as well as inspire new industry applications.

Logistics: DHL and Huawei jointly developed the innovative, multi-scenario Smart Logistics Solution based on Huawei’s IoT technologies, to improve logistics efficiency, as well as promote and realise the transformation of the entire logistics process.

Rail: Austrian Federal Railways ( ÖBB ) is strengthening its cooperation with Huawei, offering higher quality, more efficient and continuously improving services based on Huawei’s connectivity technologies, leading railway development in Europe.

Finance: Huawei and DBS Bank are accelerating the digital transformation of the financial services industry by leveraging intelligence and data capabilities.

Aviation: Huawei and Turkish Airlines are making aviation smarter with connectivity.

Smart city: Huawei and Sardinia in Italy are using the Digital Platform to empower smart city development.

