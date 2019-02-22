Glenn Gibson of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, a global provider of catalog-driven software, has discovered that communication service providers (CSPs) do not feel sufficiently prepared to deliver the next wave of digital services.

However, those surveyed by the company confirmed the immediate need for improving their key capabilities required to create, sell, and deliver current and future digital services. Enhancing these capabilities could increase their revenues by $15.5 billion (€13.66 billion) through time-to-market improvements and reducing manual intervention.

Partnering with independent industry research specialist Coleman Parkes , Sigma surveyed 100 Tier 1 and Tier 2 CSPs to benchmark how they were handling the key systems and processes that create, sell, and deliver communications services, how prepared they are to manage the next wave of digital services the industry is anticipating, and what priorities they are placing regarding the transformational changes required to meet evolving customer expectations.

The research showed that CSPs believe that improving their create, sell and deliver capabilities would significantly benefit their businesses in the age of digital services. Taken together, a 1% reduction in manual intervention in order fulfilment and a 1.1% decrease in time to market would positively impact revenues by as much as $15.5bn (€13.66bn).

While many reflected positive improvements have been made, there are clear research indicators of perceived deficiencies in their ability to innovate and create new digital offerings, quote and sell those offerings effectively to their customers across digital channels, and concern that fulfillment processes have actually become less efficient.

Glenn Gibson, vice president of marketing for Sigma Systems comments: “The survey findings reflect what we see on a continued basis in our work with service providers. CSPs need to re-assess their product innovation capability and focus on what counts most, namely, the data that drives their product innovation, how they sell across all channels to monetise new services, and the customer’s fulfillment journey if they are to more effectively capitalise on the opportunities offered by innovations in the network.

The survey reveals there is substantial up-side in terms of efficiency, revenues and profit if CSPs improve their create-sell-deliver process in 2019, and may continue to contend with real revenue erosion if they do not address it. As the digital age progresses, CSPs want to create, sell and deliver their next product and service innovations not in months or weeks, but in days and hours, and the only way to make this possible is through agile, configurable catalog-driven systems.”

Following widespread interest in last year’s survey findings, Sigma has commissioned a 2019 survey and will report in the spring on how the situation has changed over the last year.

For further information about The 2018 Create-Sell-Deliver Outlook benchmark research report, click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus