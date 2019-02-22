Network Transformation Congress 2019
Event date: 29 April – 1 May, 2019
San Jose, USA
Principal conference for network transformation in USA, New Network & Services Automation with NFV+SDN
Layer123 are delighted to announce the fifth annual Network Transformation Congress, taking place from 29th April – 1st May 2019 in San Jose, California, USA.
To keep up with this fast-developing sector and continue to bring the industry fresh content and relevant in network innovation, we’ve officially renamed our NFV World Congress held in San Jose, USA. As large-scale operators accelerate deployment of SDN, NFV, and automation, they progress towards pervasive transformations of their networks, operations, as well as their organizations.
Our event tackles head-on the real-world issues operators and vendors alike are encountering on the journey towards network transformation. Senior technologists, business leaders, product managers, and architects alike will benefit from a candid, fearless discussion of both technology and business challenges. Register here: http://bit.ly/2SiTmUU
Key Themes 2019
- Network Innovations and Advances
- Cloud Innovations
- Service Automation and Management
- The Human Side
- What’s on the Horizon?
Take a look online for further info here: http://bit.ly/2SiSq2Q
Advisory Board 2019
- Michael Howard, Senior Research Director and Advisor, Carrier Networks, Technology, Media & Telecom, IHS Markit
- Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF Forum
- Peter Willlis, Chief Researcher, Data Networks, BT
- David Boswarthick, Director CSC, ETSI
- Mattias Fridstrom, VP and Chief Evangelist, Telia
- Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
- David Artunedo, CEO, OnLife Networks
- Tetsuya Nakamura, Principal Systems Architect, CableLabs/ETSI
- David Amzallag, Strategic Advisor and Technology Creator, Independent
- Ichiro Fukuda, VP of Engineering and Chief Architect, NTT Innovation Institute
- Shahin Arefzadeh, CTIO, Ziotis
- Don Clarke, Principal Architect, Network Technologies, CableLabs
- Victoria Lonker, Vice President, Verizon
Take a look at Layer123’s 2019 brochure here: http://bit.ly/2SiixHb
Social Community – Keep up to date with the latest trending news and event info
- Follow our Company Page on LinkedIn: ‘Layer123’: http://bit.ly/2Sctr0N
- on Twitter: @Layer123live: http://bit.ly/2ScspC1
- Hashtags; #NTC19 | #Layer123
To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sales representatives:
- Anthony Streeter: astreeter@layer123.com
- Chris Thompson: thompson@layer123.com
category: Events