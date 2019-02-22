Event date: 29 April – 1 May, 2019

San Jose, USA



Principal conference for network transformation in USA, New Network & Services Automation with NFV+SDN

Layer123 are delighted to announce the fifth annual Network Transformation Congress, taking place from 29th April – 1st May 2019 in San Jose, California, USA.

To keep up with this fast-developing sector and continue to bring the industry fresh content and relevant in network innovation, we’ve officially renamed our NFV World Congress held in San Jose, USA. As large-scale operators accelerate deployment of SDN, NFV, and automation, they progress towards pervasive transformations of their networks, operations, as well as their organizations.

Our event tackles head-on the real-world issues operators and vendors alike are encountering on the journey towards network transformation. Senior technologists, business leaders, product managers, and architects alike will benefit from a candid, fearless discussion of both technology and business challenges.

Key Themes 2019

Network Innovations and Advances

Cloud Innovations

Service Automation and Management

The Human Side

What’s on the Horizon?



Advisory Board 2019

Michael Howard, Senior Research Director and Advisor, Carrier Networks, Technology, Media & Telecom, IHS Markit

Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF Forum

Peter Willlis, Chief Researcher, Data Networks, BT

David Boswarthick, Director CSC, ETSI

Mattias Fridstrom, VP and Chief Evangelist, Telia

Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica

David Artunedo, CEO, OnLife Networks

Tetsuya Nakamura, Principal Systems Architect, CableLabs/ETSI

David Amzallag, Strategic Advisor and Technology Creator, Independent

Ichiro Fukuda, VP of Engineering and Chief Architect, NTT Innovation Institute

Shahin Arefzadeh, CTIO, Ziotis

Don Clarke, Principal Architect, Network Technologies, CableLabs

Victoria Lonker, Vice President, Verizon



