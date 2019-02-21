Parthiban Kandappan of Infinera

Infinera has announced The Infinite Network, described as “a disruptive, end-to-end network architecture paving the way to instantly scalable, self-optimising networks that dynamically adapt to the demands of users and applications.”

The architecture expands the power of Infinera’s vertically integrated Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE) and Instant Bandwidth operational model by introducing new ICE technology, extending ICE and Instant Bandwidth to the network edge and integrating them into a comprehensive new framework of open, disaggregated, packet-optimised solutions with network automation and machine learning.

The Infinite Network is designed to enable operators to scale their networks efficiently to support relentless bandwidth growth and new bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive applications including 5G services, Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), data centre interconnection and cloud-based business services.

The Infinite Network consists of The Infinite Core, The Infinite Edge and Cognitive Networking, providing end-to-end intelligence and automation from edge to core.

The Infinite Core addresses operator challenges in core networks, including relentless bandwidth growth and increasingly dynamic, unpredictable traffic flows. The Infinite Core delivers leading optical performance from metro to subsea, including 600 gigabits per second (Gb/s) per wavelength transmission, record-breaking capacity-reach performance and Infinera’s uniquely flexible, scalable software defined capacity on demand with Instant Bandwidth. Building on these capabilities, Infinera announced ICE6, the next step in vertically integrated optical engine technology, which is engineered to deliver up to 800 Gb/s per wavelength and an expanded toolkit of advanced coherent technologies designed to extend Infinera’s heritage of industry-leading optical performance in the core.

addresses the disruptive shift in edge network architectures driven by new services and cloud-based applications moving closer to the network edge. The Infinite Edge is designed to deliver comprehensive solutions for fiber deep architectures, including 5G and DAA. Infinite Edge solutions span Layer 0 to Layer 3 (optical, Ethernet and IP/Multiprotocol Label Switching [MPLS]) with industry-leading technologies for operational efficiency and a disruptive disaggregated router solution that can accelerate innovation, automation and cost-efficiency. To continue enhancing The Infinite Edge, Infinera announced a vision for extending ICE optical innovation and Instant Bandwidth to the network edge. This vision encompasses a family of pluggable coherent optics, based on Infinera’s vertically integrated ICE technology, that can be deployed deep into edge networks, and virtualised lasers, a disruptive technology innovation that promises to dramatically reduce the cost and increase the flexibility of edge networks. Cognitive Networking addresses operators’ need to transform their operational models to increase efficiency and service agility. Today Infinera provides operators with comprehensive foundational software solutions supporting multi-layer, multi-vendor network automation and optimisation across The Infinite Core and The Infinite Edge, powered by Infinera’s Transcend software suite. Transcend applications today enable real-time application awareness, network performance monitoring, planning and multi-layer optimisation.

The company also announced a new Cognitive Networking vision that will integrate these real-time applications with real-time activation of Instant Bandwidth from edge to core, and add machine learning to continuously optimise application performance and network efficiency. With this comprehensive approach, Infinera will help operators realise their vision of an instantly scalable, self-optimising network that dynamically adapts to the demands of users and applications.

“The Infinite Network builds on the innovations and advantages of Infinera’s vertically integrated technology, delivering a powerful solution for our customers to meet the transformational demands of emerging next-generation services such as 5G, DAA and cloud-based services,” said Parthiban Kandappan, Infinera Chief Technical Officer.

