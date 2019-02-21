Footprint Media Holdings, the company behind High TV, has launched Bizz, claimed to be the world’s first 5G messaging application designed to suit the needs of both individuals and businesses of all sizes.

Bizz is a messenger service that combines voice, text, and video chat with content development, e-commerce and advanced community engagement tools. As a result, its creators say it’s the only application designed to cover all areas of social media under one roof.

The apps’ features include:

4K live video streaming

Uncapped group chats

Group conference calls over voice or video

Voice and Video Calls

RADAR, a location based messaging service that allows users to send messages and advertisements based on geographic location

24/7 streaming radio stations

End-to-end encryption, providing users with ironclad security

Campaigns/Polls in all types of Groups

Bizz offers a number of tools for entrepreneurs and e-commerce professionals. Its platform can be transformed into a virtual storefront, where transactions take place on the application itself. Bizz comes with its own marketing and customer service tools, allowing brands to offer discounts, resolve customer problems, and create on-app advertisements for videos and text channels.

More than just a chat tool

Other messaging services provide platforms where people can chat with their friends and families; Bizz creates a “fully-immersive ecosphere designed to connect people from all walks of life”. Friends and family, government agencies and citizens, customers and brands are all vital to the Bizz community.

By incorporating popular features of the leading social media services, Bizz makes it possible for influencers to reach bigger audiences, where they can create and share high-quality multimedia content, participate in branded marketing campaigns, and engage followers in Bizz’s uncapped, personalised groups during Beta Phase the App got 60K testers from all around the Globe both on iOS & Android.

With the presentation of this first non-beta version, Bizz is also opening the doors to its global franchise/license opportunity. Companies interested in working together with Bizz to extend its global reach by becoming its official ambassador within their local region, are being offered the possibility of participating in a new revenue potential.

According to Ronny Shany, president of Bizz, “We believe that the official launch of Bizz is opening the door to a new paradigm of integrated social media. Our franchisees/licensees stand to convert this once in a lifetime occasion into a thriving long-term venture. The sky’s the limit, and conditions will never be more favourable.”

Footprint Media is looking to sell the Master Franchise of Bizz to all territories around the globe with training and support from the team. Footprint Media Holdings owns High TV 3D & High TV 4K, both popular, award-winning TV channels and global content producers.

