Mycom Osi, an independent provider of assurance, automation and analytics solutions to the world’s largest communications service providers (CSPs), has launched its Assurance Cloud, said to be the telecom industry’s first carrier-grade service assurance SaaS (Software as a Service) offering.

Service assurance is critical to CSPs as they transform into Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and deploy 5G services that will compete with web-scale companies on agility, on-demand service delivery, cost efficient digital operations, speed of innovation and differentiated Quality of Experience.

However, traditional service assurance solutions are based on decades-old on-premise software development, deployment and operations principles that are a barrier to digital transformation. According to recent TM Forum surveys, legacy OSS systems are preventing CSPs from transforming to more competitive, digital businesses.

Mycom Osi says it is disrupting the service assurance market with its Assurance Cloud, to significantly reduce cost, effort and time to deploy carrier-grade service assurance systems. Due to the practical realities of acquiring and preparing infrastructure and platform resources, traditional on-premise systems can take CSPs up to six months to deploy, the firm argues.

In contrast, cloud-native systems reduce this by 75% through automation and infrastructure independence. The Assurance Cloud completely removes the need for CSPs to manage infrastructure and platforms, and is deployed, ready to ingest data, in under one hour.

In addition, CSPs require very high availability, so spend considerable extra effort and cost providing sophisticated disaster recovery and backup systems, in order to achieve High Availability across multiple geographically distributed datacenters. With the Assurance Cloud an active-active architecture is already built in and able to achieve up to 99.99% availability.

Tier 1 CSPs such as Vodafone are already connecting to the Assurance Cloud, which enables intelligent and automated assurance that visualises, automates and optimises digital experiences as well as service and network quality across hybrid telco and IT networks.

As well as providing market-leading service assurance use cases and functionality across multiple network types and domains, the Assurance Cloud provides strategic benefits, including a large-scale AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) compute platform, unlimited scalability for IoT and 5G growth, and agility to support on-demand digital service lifecycles.

It also provides significant business benefits, including:

Predictable costs and lower TCO through a flat-fee subscription business model Support of digital transformation with zero cost and future-proofed expansion to new technologies – such as NFV/SDN and 5G – with an all-inclusive subscription Simplification and rationalisation of assurance silos with a single integrated system Continuous access to the latest assurance features, technologies and systems Multiple operating company management with fast on-boarding of M&A companies Built-in 4x9s availability at zero further cost including active-active geo-redundancy Single point of responsibility and SLA across infrastructure, platform and application Cloud-based on-demand elasticity for peak and burst workloads The highest level of security protection measures available commercially Zero infrastructure management and operations

“There aren’t many industry sectors left that are yet to evolve to a SaaS model but telecom service assurance has been one because of the scale, complexity and criticality of these systems,” says Dirk Michel, Mycom Osi’s SVP Cloud Business Operations.

“Mycom Osi’s Assurance Cloud totally reimagines how carrier-grade service assurance is delivered and consumed. The economics of 5G are transformed; the performance, scalability and reliability are unrestricted. Put bluntly, the architecture is literally immutable. Several Tier 1 CSP customers are already connecting to the Assurance Cloud and we are seeing demand grow rapidly amongst our customers.”

