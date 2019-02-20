“Unimaginably secure,” is how the people at Forghetti describe their new password management app. It aims to revolutionise and simplify the future of cybersecurity and our personal online experience.

Forghetti, available on devices(iOS, Android, Mac and PC devices, allows you to create a unique doodle to give you access to all of your online accounts. Gone are the days of writing your passwords down, using the same password everyone knows for everything or clicking that ‘Forgotten password’ link.

Core to the security of Forghetti, unlike traditional password management apps, Forghetti doesn’t keep a database of your passwords anywhere. Your passwords can only be generated by your unique doodle, which only you know. Combined with unique details about your account, the Forghetti algorithm generates unique passwords for each of your online accounts. You could say, an empty database is un-hackable.

Discussing how and why Forghetti came about, Mike Crompton, the company’s founder and CEO, comments:“As so many of us do, my family had passwords written down all over the place; drawers full of tatty notes, post-its on my computer screen and notebooks full of codes and numbers. Yet still, most of the time we couldn’t find the passwords we needed, leading to regular frustration.”

“Realising I can’t be the only one living like this, I decided to do something about it. The aim of Forghetti is to take away the stresses of living in an ever-expanding, online world and free up your memory for making new memories. Of course, Forghetti is about more than just simplifying life. Online security was top of the agenda with hacking and fraud an increasing issue. That’s why Forghetti doesn’t store any of your passwords or PINs, that way, you might say there’s nothing to hack!”

Forghetti handles more than just passwords, it allows you to create mind-bogglingly complex passwords, generate or protect PIN numbers and ‘memorable words/answers’ too – the ideal solution for important accounts such as online banking.

In terms of the complex and unique passwords Forghetti generates as standard, Dr. Doodle, the Forghetti ‘chief statistician’ reveals some interesting stats: Furthermore, the app allows you to safely share passwords and control who has access to them and when access is given. You can even limit the number of times the login is used and revoke access at any time for additional peace of mind.

After assessing the security of the app, Cybersecurity Southampton stated: “Password managers are growing to be a crucial tool for the security of internet users. Forghetti works with users’ doodles to generate and manage strong passwords on the fly, without storing them. This innovation promises to step up the fight against bulk identity theft and enhance online user security.”

As well as their innovative technology, Forghetti is leading the business world in supporting mental health charities, reflecting their positive yet open work culture. After all, the best innovations come from safe, supportive, and creative places.

The standard version of Forghetti is free to download. Premium is available for £1.99 (€2.29) per month, with additional features including; unlimited forghettibles, the ability to create and share password groups, admin rights to other users’ groups (when permitted) and use of the Chrome browser extension. As a launch offer, the first 1,000 people to download the app will have free access to Forghetti Premium for 6 months.

