Orange and NTT signed a strategic Research and Development (R&D) framework agreement lasting until 2022 to mutualise research findings in several key domains. These include 5G, network transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, cloud services, smart cities, sports, tourism and culture.

Both organisations believe that greater alignment and cooperation on R&D topics will accelerate digital and network transformation, and lead to more innovation and the development of new products and services that can be leveraged across the Asia Pacific region covered by NTT, and Orange’s unique geographical reach across Europe and Africa.

Stéphane Richard, chairman & CEO, Orange Group, commented: “As Europe embarks on its own 5G journey, our collaboration with NTT will be very precious. Both parties share a commitment to continuous learning and cultural exchange, which I fundamentally believe is essential in today’s global environment.

“The mutualisation of our respective research learnings will enable us to identify and develop better services for customers in our respective regions, and support the development of our multinational business customers internationally.”

Orange is one of the most innovative and important players to cooperate closely in various ways to progress AI, IoT and 5G. With this agreement, we will be able to enhance our capabilities and accelerate digital transformation in various industries, cities, sports and international events in worldwide.”

The agreement, which may be extended to other areas at a later date, covers cooperation in several areas:

5G and Network technology and transformation: 5G, LoRa, SDN (Software Defined Network), NFV (Network Function Virtualisation) Organisation, Software Asset Management, Identity and Access Management, Open Ecosystems (OCP, TIP, OPNFV, OpenStack, Open Air Interface, ORAN) by using open and white box technologies

IoT: Connected value chain with massive devices including connected vehicles, cellular drone, machine to machine and smart city automation

Artificial Intelligence: Use cases for Telco AI, Orange Djingo

Cybersecurity for Telco, Cloud, Disaster Prevention and Integration Services

Global and cultural events by using immersive communication technology, Tourism, Corporate Social Responsibility

Digital lifestyle innovation: healthcare, education, connected devices, AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality), payment/finance, carrier billing and consumer experience

The cooperation agreement was signed between Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange, and Jun Sawada, CEO of NTT Group in Japan on 19 February 2019.

