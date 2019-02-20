TL Lee of MediaTek

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, announced that MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year, is utilising its Sky5 suite for their new 5G reference platforms.

Specifically, Skyworks’ complete 5G front-end architecture is being combined with MediaTek’s 5G baseband chipset to deliver highly integrated solutions targeting open market mobile products. The comprehensive sub-6 GHz system enables high-speed network experiences with optimised efficiency and near zero latency, empowering revolutionary emerging applications.

“Given Skyworks’ RF expertise and proven performance over successive wireless standards, they are a perfect complement to MediaTek for bringing breakthrough solutions to the market,” said TL Lee, general manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit.

“Our strategic relationship has spanned from 2G to 4G/LTE Advanced and now 5G. Together we have created a solid foundation to address the complexities of 5G and deliver a powerful ecosystem.”

“We are excited to be working with MediaTek to accelerate our mutual vision of enabling 5G,” said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. “With our Sky5 suite, we are enhancing performance in a fully integrated system, facilitating seamless implementations and faster end-user equipment rollouts as demand for greater speeds and efficiency surges.”

