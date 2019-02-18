Doug Suriano of Oracle Communications

Korea Telecom has selected Oracle Communications for the 5G Policy Control Function (PCF) in the build-out of its 5G network and to enable new Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings for businesses.

“Building on our longstanding relationship with Oracle Communications, we are pleased to continue working together as we take advantage of all that 5G has to offer,” says Gwangwook Lee, VP Core Network Strategy & Planning Department, Korea Telecom.

“In trials, the Oracle 5G PCF solution performed beyond expectations and met our discerning metrics for driving the success of our upcoming 5G deployment. After six years of successful partnership with Oracle in the 4G realm, we look forward to continuing the partnership with Oracle in the 5G domain and as we move to deliver new, innovative offerings to our customers.”

The 5G PCF is the policy management function of the 5G Control Plane, and one of the 5G Core Network elements delivering Quality of Service and other network policies to communications service providers’ (CSPs) networks.

Leveraging Oracle’s 5G Core Network, Korea Telecom will be able to continue its network transformation toward 5G, and will unlock new doors for differentiated and personalised customer offerings, supporting incremental 5G network monetisation with improved service agility, increased bandwidth and more customised services.

With the introduction of 5G, CSPs like Korea Telecom are able to launch and evolve custom-fit network slices faster than ever. Network slicing is a highly dynamic process that provides CSPs with the opportunity to tailor connectivity services to the precise requirements of any given application; user, device or context, by logically isolating virtualised network resources.

This capability will enable CSPs to launch NaaS solutions tailored to the specific needs of their enterprise customers that can range from AR and VR to Connected Cars, Smart Factories, and Smart Cities.

“By delivering a solution that addresses 5G policy requirements and underpins Korea Telecom’s leading 5G transformation,” says Andy Hicks, principal analyst at GlobalData, “Oracle is staking a claim to leadership in the 5G core.”

“As we extend our partnership with visionary, Korea Telecom beyond our collective 4G success, Oracle is unlocking doors to new innovations in this next generation of connectivity spanning from enterprise applications to smart ecosystems,” adds Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications.

