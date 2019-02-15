Driton Emini, T-Mobile Austria

T-Mobile Austria has deployed Teoco’s SmartCM next generation Radio Access Network (RAN) configuration management tool in order to provide the operator’s 7.2 million subscribers with a better quality of service.

During 2018, the Austrian mobile operator, owned by Deutsche Telekom, deployed SmartCM to ensure the successful transition from its legacy systems in a short timescale. By deploying the Teoco system, T-Mobile Austria can now perform accurate configuration changes in real-time, reducing operating costs and improving subscriber network quality. In addition, the nature of the contract with Deutsche Telekom Group will form the basis for all T-Mobile affiliates in Europe to benefit technically and commercially from the configuration management solution.

The implementation of SmartCM is a key part of T-Mobile Austria’s digital strategy. “We strive to offer the best in internet experience, entertainment and service for our 7.2 million connections. We have been voted the most popular mobile operator in Austria for five years running, and we want to keep this honor by maintaining the best network,” said Driton Emini, the vice president Next Generation Networks at T-Mobile Austria. “With SmartCM, we have a futureproof solution for our network configuration as we begin work on our 5G expansion. Our partnership with Teoco gives us the speed and agility we need to continue to grow our business and maintain the highest quality of service. Being ranked the best radio network in Austria in the 2018 Connect Tests is our proof that we are on the right track.”