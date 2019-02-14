Barna Kutvolgyi, JT

Barna Kutvolgyi, the managing director for The Channel Islands of JT, tells George Malim why the communications service provider (CSP) chose Dimension Data for its next generation cloud platform

George Malim: Why has JT selected Dimension Data, what challenges is it looking to address?

Barna Kutvolgyi: Our customers are constantly evolving and looking at ways to improve their operations through technology. In response, we have grown our on-island and global cloud services offering and have recently announced a partnership with ZTE to create a new 5G mobile network that will enable them to make the most of the latest transformative technologies. JT will work with ZTE on this network aiming to launch a test service during 2019. We needed to upgrade our managed cloud platform to set us up for the future and enable our customers to adopt the latest emerging technologies and next generation cloud applications at a manageable pace.

We’ve been using Dimension Data’s managed services for many years. The team understands our business and we know we can rely on them to deliver what we need to continue providing market-leading solutions for our corporate and residential customers.

GM: What systems have been selected and how will these be deployed?

BK: We will be using Dimension Data’s Managed Cloud Platform 2 and making use of its virtual private cloud platform and next generation hyper-converged infrastructure. This next generation platform includes new infrastructure, IoT and application capabilities for our customers, while enhancing their existing operations.

We’re taking a phased approach to implementation, starting with a roll-out to our on-island customers, before upgrading our international cloud capabilities. The implementation is underway and we aim to complete the full roll-out by October 2019.

GM: What are the expected capabilities and outcomes?

BK: As cloud technology becomes more pervasive, many of our enterprise customers are looking for a partner to support them as their business becomes more complex and the security landscape continues to evolve, which this platform enables us to do. In the eGaming sector for example, businesses, need extremely high levels of storage and compute capacity without compromising network speeds or latency. Our new platform allows eGaming companies to manage their systems and deliver a fantastic user experience.

Migrating to the new cloud platform also gives us the ability to offer customers international reach, by opening up Dimension Data’s extensive global network of cloud enabled data centres, helping them to grow into other global markets and remain compliant with the latest data sovereignty regulations.