Jim Odom of Centina

Centina, a provider of network management and strategic assurance solutions for operators undergoing digital transformation, has been chosen by West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) to assure its networks. WCTEL provides voice, data, video, wireless and security services in western South Carolina.

WCTEL selected Centina’s vSure solution for end-to-end network and service assurance with a focus on assuring ethernet services and adhering to service level agreements (SLA). As part of a continual effort to improve customer service, vSure will also be used to provide Customer Portals and as the main displays for network health in WCTEL’s new network operations centre (NOC). In addition, WCTEL plans to use vSure to provide a managed NOC service to other service providers.

“We selected vSure because it was the best fit for our transformation. The solution is quick to deploy and easily managed. It offers a single view of our entire network and is scalable to meet our growing needs,” says Jeff Wilson, CEO at WCTEL.

“We are proud to be a part of the ongoing investment WCTEL is making in their operation,” says Jim Odom, VP of Sales, Americas at Centina. “vSure was a strategic decision for the company looking to improve customer experience and prepare for the future.”

The majority of WCTEL’s customers are served via a state-of-the-art fibre to the home network. This network enables WCTEL to offer symmetrical Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The fibre investment was recognised by NTCA designating Abbeville as a smart rural community.

